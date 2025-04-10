World Siblings Day 2025: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor To Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan, These B-Towners Give Sibling Goals!

New Delhi: As the world celebrates the special bonds between siblings on the occasion of World Siblings Day, these Bollywood sibling duos have carved a special place in everyone’s hearts.

From Saif Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, here’s a look at the love, support, and camaraderie shared by some of Bollywood’s most beloved siblings.



1. Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan

The Pataudi siblings—Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan share a bond full of love, camaraderie, and mutual understanding, making them one of the most celebrated sibling duos in Bollywood. Their relationship reflects deep respect and a close-knit connection, often peppered with playful banter.



2. Khushi Kapoor - Janhvi Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters are among Bollywood’s most adored sibling pairs. Their fun videos, supportive comments, and glamorous pictures showcase their playful, fun-loving bond and infectious energy. Their relationship celebrates sisterhood like no other.



3. Veer Pahariya - Shikhar Pahariya

Veer and Shikhar Pahariya’s brotherhood stands out for being rooted in shared experiences and childhood memories. Their bond is full of laughter, mutual respect, and unwavering companionship.



4. Shilpa Shetty - Shamita Shetty

The Shetty sisters have stood by each other through life’s highs and lows. Their beautiful relationship emphasizes purity, grace, and strength. Their bond radiates authenticity, strengthened by heartfelt support and moments of playful affection.



5. Vicky Kaushal - Sunny Kaushal



Vicky and Sunny Kaushal are known not just for their acting chops but also for their adorable sibling equation. From mischievous banter to light-hearted camaraderie, their relationship reflects deep-rooted support and admiration for each other’s journeys.

Siblings are often best friends, occasional rivals, and lifelong allies—standing by each other through life’s ups and downs.

What better day than Siblings Day to celebrate these beautiful connections that go far beyond the ‘Gram'?