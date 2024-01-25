New Delhi: We know Shalin Bhanot for his acting, fitness goals, and fashion game. But did you know he's a big travel junkie too? Beyond the dazzling world of showbiz, however, lies a lesser-known facet of the actor: his passion for travel. On World Tourism Day, let's peek into the places he's explored!

After Bigg Boss 16, Shalin went to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. He shared videos with a tilak on his forehead and in a white kurta, against the picturesque backdrop of the Ganga ghats.

Shalin's wanderlust led him further, as he travelled to the northeastern wonders of India on a solo trip to Sikkim. The actor, known for his roles in popular series like Bekaboo, shared snippets of his journey, enjoying the beauty of travelling solo.

In 2023, on the occasion of his birthday, Shalin went to Sri Lanka. The actor charmed his fans with a heartwarming video of himself frolicking with Sri Lankan elephants and participating in their care by bathing them in a serene lake, which went viral. This also reflected the actor's compassion towards wildlife.

Returning to his roots in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Shalin sought spiritual solace in the heart of his hometown. Accompanied by his parents, the actor immersed himself in the morning Aarti, receiving divine blessings from Lord Mahakaal, not only showing a profound connection to his cultural heritage but also, showing his spiritual side.

Adding another feather to his travel cap, Shalin recently took to the global stage, delivering a stunning performance in the city that never sleeps, New York. Ringing in the New Year alongside fans and sharing the stage with Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel, Shalin continued to bridge cultures and celebrate diversity, showing the universal language of entertainment.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day, Shalin Bhanot's diverse travel escapades serve as an inspiration for those seeking both adventure and self-discovery in the vast landscape of the world. Whether basking in the spiritual sanctuaries of Varanasi or making memories with elephants in Sri Lanka, Shalin's travels have allowed him to immerse himself in different cultures and create unforgettable experiences.