Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2876514https://zeenews.india.com/people/world-tuberculosis-day-2025-sikandar-salman-khan-skips-ipl-opening-event-for-tb-awareness-match-2876514.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: 'Sikandar' Salman Khan Skips IPL Opening Event for TB Awareness Match

Sikandar releasing on March 30, 2025 during Eid.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World Tuberculosis Day 2025: 'Sikandar' Salman Khan Skips IPL Opening Event for TB Awareness Match Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan skipped the glitz and glamour of the IPL opening ceremony to lend his support to a noble cause – raising awareness about tuberculosis (TB). A video shared by Salman Khan’s fan is going viral on social media:

Sikandar Salman Khan At TB Awareness Event

The actor has long been known for his philanthropic efforts. From founding the Being Human Foundation to his continuous involvement in various charitable initiatives. One of Salman’s most significant recent initiatives was organizing eye camps for the underprivileged, providing free eye checkups to thousands who cannot afford the cost of treatment. 

World Tuberculosis Day 2025

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on 24 March annually. It is marked to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. In 2018, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.5 million died from the disease, mostly in low and middle-income countries. 

According to World Health Organization website, this year’s theme is 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver' -  a bold call for hope, urgency, and accountability. 

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan is all set to be back on the big screen with his upcoming action spectacle, Sikandar releasing on March 30, 2025 during Eid. The film also starring Rashmika Mandanna is directed by A R Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK