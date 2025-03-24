World Tuberculosis Day 2025: 'Sikandar' Salman Khan Skips IPL Opening Event for TB Awareness Match

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan skipped the glitz and glamour of the IPL opening ceremony to lend his support to a noble cause – raising awareness about tuberculosis (TB). A video shared by Salman Khan’s fan is going viral on social media:

Sikandar Salman Khan At TB Awareness Event

The actor has long been known for his philanthropic efforts. From founding the Being Human Foundation to his continuous involvement in various charitable initiatives. One of Salman’s most significant recent initiatives was organizing eye camps for the underprivileged, providing free eye checkups to thousands who cannot afford the cost of treatment.

Megastar #SalmanKhan chose a cause over glamour, skipping the IPL opening ceremony to support a cricket match for TB awareness.



Dil jeetne ki koi limit hoti toh bata do, @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai



pic.twitter.com/6fZU1WHNjR — SALMAN KI SENA (@Salman_ki_sena) March 23, 2025

World Tuberculosis Day 2025

World Tuberculosis Day is observed on 24 March annually. It is marked to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. In 2018, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.5 million died from the disease, mostly in low and middle-income countries.

According to World Health Organization website, this year’s theme is 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver' - a bold call for hope, urgency, and accountability.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan is all set to be back on the big screen with his upcoming action spectacle, Sikandar releasing on March 30, 2025 during Eid. The film also starring Rashmika Mandanna is directed by A R Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.