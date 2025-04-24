New Delhi: A Bengaluru priest named Narasimha Murthy, hails from Siddehalli village. He has garnered attention for creating the world’s first full-length feature film in Kannada entirely using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The film titled Love You, is a 95-minute long project that has even got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Interestingly, the movie has no real actors or actresses. It was made in 6 months and in just Rs 10 lakh, with most spent on software licensing according to News18 report. The film has 12 songs.

Claiming to be world's first full-length AI film in Kannada, it is produced and directed by Murthy.

"I wanted to make the world's first AI feature film and release it. To begin with, I’ll be screening it on just one screen to set the record," Murthy told Times Of India.

Joining Murthy, the only other person was Nuthan, a graphic artist-turned-AI technician.

“I won’t claim the film is perfect as we worked within certain limitations. Even the regional censor officer pointed out inconsistencies in the characters’ features from scene to scene. Creating emotional expressions was a challenge, and the lip-syncing is far from ideal," said Murthy to TOI.