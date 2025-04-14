World's Richest Actor Played Female Lead In His $660 MN Worth Franchise, With $1.4 Billion Net Worth, He Is...
In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid man in entertainment, earning $130 million between May 2010 and May 2011.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Who is the world's richest actor in 2025, with no blockbuster headlined by him so far and yet beating the likes of Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Johnson? Meet Tyler Jerry - American actor, filmmaker, and playwright, best known for creating Mabel 'Madea' Simmons. The franchise has grossed more than $660 million.
Tyler Perry Net Worth
According to Forbes 2025, Tyler Perry’s net worth now stands at $1.4 billion, placing him above industry heavyweights like Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1B), Tom Cruise ($800M), Shah Rukh Khan ($770M), and Dwayne Johnson ($700M).
Where Does Tyler Perry's Wealth Come From?
Well, as per Forbes report, it comes from his cut as a producer and from a library dating back to the early 1990s: he owns 100% of the content he's created. In 2019, he opened Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta with 12 sound stages and custom sets that include a to-scale White House.
Perry wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s.
In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid man in entertainment, earning $130 million between May 2010 and May 2011. In 2012, Perry struck an exclusive multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey and her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The deal featured scripted projects such as The Haves and the Have Nots.
In 2019, he produced the political drama series The Oval for BET.
He has starred in numerous Hollywood films including Star Trek (2009), Alex Cross (2012), Gone Girl (2014), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), Vice (2018), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), and Don't Look Up (2021).
He also did voice acting for animated films such as The Star (2017) and Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv