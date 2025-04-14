New Delhi: Who is the world's richest actor in 2025, with no blockbuster headlined by him so far and yet beating the likes of Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Johnson? Meet Tyler Jerry - American actor, filmmaker, and playwright, best known for creating Mabel 'Madea' Simmons. The franchise has grossed more than $660 million.

Tyler Perry Net Worth

According to Forbes 2025, Tyler Perry’s net worth now stands at $1.4 billion, placing him above industry heavyweights like Jerry Seinfeld ($1.1B), Tom Cruise ($800M), Shah Rukh Khan ($770M), and Dwayne Johnson ($700M).

Where Does Tyler Perry's Wealth Come From?

Well, as per Forbes report, it comes from his cut as a producer and from a library dating back to the early 1990s: he owns 100% of the content he's created. In 2019, he opened Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta with 12 sound stages and custom sets that include a to-scale White House.

Perry wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid man in entertainment, earning $130 million between May 2010 and May 2011. In 2012, Perry struck an exclusive multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey and her Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). The deal featured scripted projects such as The Haves and the Have Nots.

In 2019, he produced the political drama series The Oval for BET.

He has starred in numerous Hollywood films including Star Trek (2009), Alex Cross (2012), Gone Girl (2014), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), Vice (2018), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), and Don't Look Up (2021).

He also did voice acting for animated films such as The Star (2017) and Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021).