World's Sexiest Woman: Maxim, Fashion and lifestyle magazine in The Maxim Hot 100 crowned a 59-year-old actor as the world's sexiest women in 2024. Model-turned-actor make it to the list after beating some of the most popular celebs in the hollywood Industry.

Meet World's Sexiest Woman

The 59-year-old cover star of Maxim Hot 100 list in 2024 was model-turned-actor Elizabeth Hurley. yes you read this right! beating others half her age as the world's sexiest. Hurley was also the oldest winner of this title. In October last year, Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Elizabeth Hurley, the magazine released the full list of the other 99 women. Hurley surpassed many A-Lister from Hollywood Industry to secure top spot in the list.

The Maxim Hot 100 list featured popular celebrity like Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie, Lily Collins, Zendaya, Daisy Edgar-Jones. The list also star popstar like Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennie Kim, and Dua Lipa. Alongside Fashion icons Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber also made the list. Talking about the previous list, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Rihanna and Megan Fox have also been part of the Maxim Hot 100.

About Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley rose to fame in the late 80s doing small roles in British films, but it was her personal life that made headlines. Elizabeth first rose to prominence after she was romantically involved with Hugh Grant. Her striking appearance at the London premiere of his film Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, in a plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins, gained her instant media attention and was a sensation. Her famous 'Got Milk' ad campaign in the late 90s made her popular in the US too. Talking about her filmography Hurley appeared in films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled among others.