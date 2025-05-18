Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2902595https://zeenews.india.com/people/would-choose-hell-over-pakistan-javed-akhtar-s-bold-remark-goes-viral-2902595.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JAVED AKHTAR

'Would Choose Hell Over Pakistan': Javed Akhtar’s Bold Remark Goes Viral

Javed Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature.

|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 01:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Would Choose Hell Over Pakistan': Javed Akhtar’s Bold Remark Goes Viral (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg (Heaven in the Swamp) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event was attended by several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

While addressing the audience, Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature.

"People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don't admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me," Akhtar said.

"Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga..." he added.
Meanwhile, Narkatla Swarg, the book launched at the event, is written by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and revolves around his political experiences. The event was attended by top leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale

Meanwhile, Narkatla Swarg, the book launched at the event, is written by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and revolves around his political experiences. The event was attended by top leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK