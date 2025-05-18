'Would Choose Hell Over Pakistan': Javed Akhtar’s Bold Remark Goes Viral

Mumbai: Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg (Heaven in the Swamp) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event was attended by several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

While addressing the audience, Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature.

"Many people encourage me and praise me. But it is true that people from both sides abuse me. One side say you are a Kafir and will go to hell. The other side say you are a Jihadi and go to Pakistan. If I have to choose between hell and Pakistan, I would prefer…"

"People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don't admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me," Akhtar said.

"Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga..." he added.

Meanwhile, Narkatla Swarg, the book launched at the event, is written by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and revolves around his political experiences. The event was attended by top leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale

