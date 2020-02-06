WWE wrestler John Cena posts 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's pic on Instagram, netizens go berserk

New Delhi: Popular WWE wrestler and Hollywood star John Cena's Instagram has been flooded by his Indian fans. Do you know why? Well, at least his timeline is full of desis commenting on how cool it is for him to share 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's picture.

A day back, John Cena posted Asim's picture on his Insta page and fans simply couldn't keep calm. While Asim's fan army is jumping in joy, showering their support and already in a way concluding that he will win the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', there are a few who feel it is not that big a deal.

John Cena often posts pictures without any caption explaining the reason what it means. In fact, his Insta bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

There you go! Yet for an international celebrity like Cena, sharing a 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant's picture on his page, it sure means much in terms of popularity reach of the show and appreciation for the person.

Meanwhile, back home, with just a few days left for the grand finale, fans are battling it out on Twitter and supporting for their favourite contestant.

Tell us who are you rooting for inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house.