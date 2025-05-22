X-Men Star Sophie Turner Shows Bartending Skills In A New Video

Los Angeles: The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner is waiting for the arrival of someone special. The actress, 29, recently featured in a rom-com-inspired video that encourages the audience to “sip Into something fresher”. When the short film begins, Turner is “somewhere in the South of France”, reclining under an umbrella when she’s distracted by a series of texts on her phone, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“On my way. Can’t wait to see you”, read the messages, followed by a red heart. “He’s on his way”, Turner announces, as she pulls down her sunglasses with a smile. “Don’t worry, I’m thoroughly prepared”, she then assures the viewer. As per ‘People’, the video, made in association with a liquor brand, then cuts to the actress in a kitchen as she tosses a lime in the air and catches it, but that doesn’t mean she’s about to prepare dinner for the visitor.

“Oh, you didn’t think I was going to cook, did you?” she asks, before calling a delivery service and asking for “something fresh and fast”. She’s then seen opening a bottle of the liquor brand and pouring the contents into a glass. After arranging the takeout dishes perfectly on plates, she makes one request.

“Let’s keep this between us”, she says to the camera right before the doorbell rings, adding, “Showtime”. Turner, who demonstrates how to make her cocktail of choice in a how-to video, opened up about why she wanted to collaborate with the brand. She said, “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with a brand that not only embodies my philosophy of embracing the lighter side of life, but also makes me look pretty good behind a bar”.

““I’m excited to finally show off my bartending skills in this summer’s sequel and, whilst I might not be a chef, when it comes to making the perfect drink, I’ve definitely found my signature”, she added. Last year, Turner starred in another short film for the brand, also set in the South of France.