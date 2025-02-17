Advertisement
Yadunth Films Unveils First Song of ‘Inn Galiyon Mein' - WATCH

Inn Galiyon Mein is a romantic drama starring Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah, exploring love in the social media age.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yadunth Films Unveils First Song of ‘Inn Galiyon Mein' - WATCH (Image: Song Still/Youtube)

New Delhi: Yadunth Films has dropped the much-anticipated first song from their upcoming film Inn Galiyon Mein, featuring the fresh on-screen pair of Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah. The soulful track, titled “Patang Ki Dor,” captures the essence of a sweet and endearing love story, showcasing a chemistry-filled romance that blends playful innocence with the charm of modern-day relationships.

The song, composed by the immensely talented Amaal Malik, features poetic lyrics by Punarvasu, while renowned singers Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal lend their magical voices to bring the melody to life.

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein promises to be a heartwarming cinematic experience, known for his signature emotional storytelling. The film delves into the challenges and beauty of love in the age of social media, offering a poignant narrative that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.

Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, with co-production by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, and Alcor Productions, the film also stars the talented Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role. Inn Galiyon Mein is set to release in cinemas on February 28, 2025, and is expected to be a modern classic that blends contemporary themes with timeless romance.

