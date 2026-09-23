/Yami Gautam credits Aditya Dhar & son Vedavid for her National Award win: 'You inspire me'

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam credited her husband Aditya Dhar and son Vedavid for her National Award win for ‘Article 370’. Yami penned a heartfelt note on her official Insta handle that read, "You keep showing up every day, working hard, holding on to hope, believing that someday an opportunity will come your way, an opportunity to express yourself as an artist in the way you have always dreamed of. And then, one day, that moment arrives (sic)."