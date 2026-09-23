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  • /Yami Gautam credits Aditya Dhar & son Vedavid for her National Award win: 'You inspire me'

Yami Gautam credits Aditya Dhar & son Vedavid for her National Award win: 'You inspire me'

Actress Yami Gautam credited her husband Aditya Dhar and son Vedavid for her National Award win for ‘Article 370’. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Yami Gautam credits Aditya Dhar & son Vedavid for her National Award win: 'You inspire me'
Image Credit: Yami Gautam, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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