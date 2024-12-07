Yami Gautam On Article 370 Success: ‘Going Beyond In Scripts, It’s All About Growth’

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam has established herself as one of the most prominent female stars in the film industry by selecting roles that highlight strong, layered characters. Her film choices are driven by stories that are intense, thought-provoking, and address real societal issues. Known for taking on female-led films, Yami has consistently portrayed characters that stand out.

Her recent film, Article 370, was both a critical and commercial success, with audiences and critics praising her brave performance, hailing it as the film of the year and Yami, yet again reminding us that she is the finest female performer of the year.

In a recent interview, Yami reflected on her journey and her evolving approach to selecting films. She emphasized the importance of personal and professional growth, expressing that her choices must reflect progress.

The actress said, “After Article 370, my expectations from myself have to go up. It cannot be what it was three years back. It’s all about growth. Am I doing that? Is that film allowing me to do that? So, that’s my first and foremost thought. And then, of course, the director of the film. I like to have a candid conversation with the director about how he/she came up with the idea and his/her intent. And I’m honest with my feedback.”

She also shared how the writer and director play a major role in the film and how she has a lot of respect for them, adding, “I have a lot of respect for writers. I am married to one, so I know what it takes to write a film. I love reading scripts. I also enquire about the technical team because I am always intrigued by who’s doing the cinematography, editing, background music, and sound design. These are the people who make a film. You see the actors because we perform and give interviews.”

From her breakout performance in 'Vicky Donor' , 'A Thursday,' 'Bala' to her critically acclaimed role in 'Article 370,'

Article 370 was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, marking a huge achievement for the actress.