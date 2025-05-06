Yami Gautam Reflects On Collaborating With Top Directors: “They’ve Truly Shaped My Craft”

New Delhi : Yami Gautam, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and respected actresses, has steadily carved a unique space for herself with a string of powerful performances across both theatrical releases and OTT platforms. From her breakout role in Vicky Donor (2012) to her recent success in Dhoom Dhaam, Yami has evolved into a leading force who can carry an entire film on her shoulders with ease and depth.

In a recent interview, Yami reflected on her journey and gave credit to the directors who have played a pivotal role in shaping her craft. “Directors do shape your craft, and a good director will always push you. Cinema is indeed a director’s medium,” she shared, underscoring the influence of visionary filmmakers in helping her explore new layers of her talent.

Over the years, Yami has collaborated with some of the industry’s most respected names—starting with Shoojit Sircar in Vicky Donor, followed by Sriram Raghavan in Badlapur, Aditya Dhar in Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Amar Kaushik in Bala. Each of these collaborations has helped her tap into different facets of her acting range.

Her critically acclaimed performance in Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, further established her prowess, while A Thursday (directed by Behzad Khambata) and OMG 2 (helmed by Amit Rai) showcased her ability to tackle intense and layered characters. Up next, she’s reportedly working with Suparn Varma on a project based on the real-life story of Shah Bano—an exciting new chapter in her career.

With back-to-back successes and a growing list of bold, meaningful roles, Yami’s journey is a testament to how strong collaborations with visionary directors can truly shape and elevate an actor’s craft.