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Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of 'Nayyi Navelli' release

‘Nayyi Navelli’ is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of 'Nayyi Navelli' release
Image Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam

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