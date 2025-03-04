Yami Gautam Slams Over Celebrity Exposure; Says ‘I Don’t Want To Tell You What I Ate For Breakfast’

Mumbai: In an age where social media dominates public perception, actress Yami Gautam has taken a firm stance on maintaining her privacy. While many celebrities embrace constant digital engagement, Yami believes in drawing clear boundaries between her personal and professional life.

During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress candidly spoke about the culture of oversharing in the industry.

“I am very much aware of the social media era we are living in, and I also have an account. But it’s a very conscious decision that I don’t want to tell you what I ate for breakfast or that I got injured in the gym yesterday,” Yami stated.

She further questioned the necessity of constant updates, adding, “Who am I addressing? What purpose does it serve? Of course, it becomes another story for portals to pick up, but do I want to be so accessible? Do I want people to have preconceived notions about me before I even play a character? No.”

Yami also referenced a senior actor’s philosophy on maintaining mystique, stating, “A veteran actor once said, ‘The less you know about me, the easier it is for you to believe in my character.’”

She believes that excessive exposure makes it difficult for audiences to separate the actor from their roles. By keeping her personal life private, she aims to ensure that viewers focus on her performances rather than her off-screen persona.

Her stance on privacy extends beyond just social media. Yami and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, have decided to keep their newborn son, Vedavid, away from media attention.

“A child deserves a normal childhood. Constant exposure has a psychological impact, and we want him to enjoy life without unnecessary scrutiny,” she shared.

While social media has become a powerful tool for celebrities to connect with fans, Yami Gautam’s approach highlights the importance of balance. In an industry where visibility often equates to relevance, she chooses to let her work speak for itself, proving that talent can shine even without constant digital validation.