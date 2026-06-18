/Yami Gautam visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar, says ‘Baba called me’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar recently sought blessings at the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by their family members, the couple had a deeply spiritual pilgrimage. The Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of India's most sacred Lord Shiva shrines.
Yami's brother, Ojas Gautam and both their parents joined the couple, turning the visit into a family affair. The visit held special importance for Yami as she had heard about the temple's strong spiritual energy but had never had the opportunity to experience it firsthand.
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Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made their way to the sacred temple of Mahakaleshwar on Wednesday. She revealed that during the filming of 'Oh My God 2', she had visited Ujjain but was unable to make it to the temple. She said this visit finally fulfilled that long-pending wish. Reflecting on the divine pull that brought her to Mahakaleshwar, Yami told PTI, "But when Baba's call comes, how can one not come? I am fortunate to have my entire family with me, Aditya, my brothers, sisters, and children. Baba has blessed us with his darshan (holy sight) and blessings."
For the spiritual occasion, Yami was papped dressed in a gorgeous and elegant pink salwar suit. She donned minimal makeup and flashed a lovely smile while posing for pictures. She also appreciated the temple administration for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness, safety, and smooth arrangements for the thousands of devotees who visit the shrine every day.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s love story started on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. They worked together and slowly fell in love. The couple tied the knot in a quiet, intimate wedding in June 2021. Their family grew when they welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid, on May 10, 2024.
On the work front, Yami was last seen in a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026. Meanwhile, Aditya has been on a roll — delivering back-to-back massive hits with Dhurandhar and its sequel. Together, the two films have earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office.
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