/Yami Gautam visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar, says ‘Baba called me’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made their way to the sacred temple of Mahakaleshwar on Wednesday. She revealed that during the filming of 'Oh My God 2', she had visited Ujjain but was unable to make it to the temple. She said this visit finally fulfilled that long-pending wish. Reflecting on the divine pull that brought her to Mahakaleshwar, Yami told PTI, "But when Baba's call comes, how can one not come? I am fortunate to have my entire family with me, Aditya, my brothers, sisters, and children. Baba has blessed us with his darshan (holy sight) and blessings."