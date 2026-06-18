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  • /Yami Gautam visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar, says ‘Baba called me’

Yami Gautam visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar, says ‘Baba called me’

Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar recently visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, accompanied by their family members. Calling it a long-awaited spiritual journey, the actress said the visit fulfilled a wish she had carried since shooting in the holy city years ago.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Yami Gautam visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple with Aditya Dhar, says ‘Baba called me’
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Instagram

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