Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026119https://zeenews.india.com/people/yami-gautam-wishes-dhurandhar-husband-aditya-dhar-on-his-birthday-with-a-heartfelt-note-3026119.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleYami Gautam wishes 'Dhurandhar' husband Aditya Dhar on his birthday with a heartfelt note
ADITYA DHAR

Yami Gautam wishes 'Dhurandhar' husband Aditya Dhar on his birthday with a heartfelt note

Aditya Dhar has been currently ruling the roost in Bollywood with his December release Dhurandhar, which went on to become a blockbuster hit.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yami Gautam wishes 'Dhurandhar' husband Aditya Dhar on his birthday with a heartfelt note Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Star Yami Gautam, in Thursday, took to her social media account to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on the 12th of March.

Sharing a couple of pictures on her social media account, the doting wife expressed her love for her husband Aditya and called him as her “one and only”.

Along with sharing a few photos of the two, Yami wrote, “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying a sunny day in a scenic mountainous landscape.

The second picture features a mirror selfie clicked at a gym where Yami is seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black tights while holding the phone, as Aditya stands beside her in a black hoodie and cap.

ALSO READ: On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday, let's decode his luxury lifestyle, net worth & educational qualifications

On the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in the superhit movie, Haq, where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The film went onto receive a great response from audiences for its storyline as well as Yami’s performance.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has been currently ruling the roost in Bollywood with his December release Dhurandhar, which went on to become a blockbuster hit.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2, is all set to release on March 19 this year.

Talking about the couple, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

The couple first met during the making of the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Yami in a pivotal role.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named as Vedavid in May 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Land Price Appreciation
Land prices in these Indian cities could double in 4 years
Golden Globes 2027
Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!
Gold price
Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX
Shubman Gill BCCI Cricketer of the Year
Not Virat, Bumrah or Sanju, Shubman Gill set to receive BCCI Cricketer of Year
LPG supply disruptions
Induction cooktops go out of stock on quick-commerce apps amid gas shortage
Farooq Abdullah
Thought it was a cracker: Farooq Abdullah on narrowly escaping assassination
Kim Jong Un
Is the North Korean embassy attack real? Fact-checking Kim’s viral quote
LPG price
Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai
LPG crisis IPL 2026
Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says this
Aditya Dhar
On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday: His luxury lifestyle, net worth & more