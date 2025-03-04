Yash As Ravana In Ramayana: Fans Reimagine KGF Actor Using AI, And The Results Are Jaw-Dropping!

New Delhi: The KGF superstar Yash is all set to star in much-anticipated projects, 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'. While the look for Toxic has already been revealed, fans are now eagerly awaiting his transformation as Ravana in the epic mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

The anticipation surrounding Yash’s look as Ravana has reached new heights, with fans already sharing their artistic renditions and AI-generated visuals of him in the menacing avatar. Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans speculate about Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana.

Many believe his powerful screen presence and intense charisma make him one of the biggest reasons to look forward to the film.

#Ramayana will redefine history in Indian cinema!



The most anticipated movie and character: #Ravana



Time To Rule #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/N1F618kPVC — Toxic the movie Insider (@Toxic_MovieYash) February 22, 2025

Expectations are soaring, with fans convinced his Ravana will be grand, menacing, and full of surprises.

'Ramayana' will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second installment will be out on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana also features Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Indira Krishna.