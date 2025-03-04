Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867144https://zeenews.india.com/people/yash-as-ravana-in-ramayana-fans-reimagine-kgf-actor-using-ai-and-the-results-are-jaw-dropping-2867144.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RAMAYANA

Yash As Ravana In Ramayana: Fans Reimagine KGF Actor Using AI, And The Results Are Jaw-Dropping!

Yash As Ravana In Ramayana: Many believe his powerful screen presence and intense charisma make him one of the biggest reasons to look forward to the film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yash As Ravana In Ramayana: Fans Reimagine KGF Actor Using AI, And The Results Are Jaw-Dropping!

New Delhi: The KGF superstar Yash is all set to star in much-anticipated projects, 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'. While the look for Toxic has already been revealed, fans are now eagerly awaiting his transformation as Ravana in the epic mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

The anticipation surrounding Yash’s look as Ravana has reached new heights, with fans already sharing their artistic renditions and AI-generated visuals of him in the menacing avatar. Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans speculate about Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana. 

Many believe his powerful screen presence and intense charisma make him one of the biggest reasons to look forward to the film. 

Expectations are soaring, with fans convinced his Ravana will be grand, menacing, and full of surprises. 

'Ramayana' will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second installment will be out on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana also features Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Indira Krishna.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK