Yash on ‘Toxic’ at CinemaCon 2026: 'It's a new take on the gangster genre; Toxic is an ambitious movie'

New Delhi: The Pan-India superstar Yash is all gung-ho about his upcoming gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups. For the first time ever, Yash has spoken about his ambitious venture. Speaking at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles, a video is going viral from his interview with Fandango.

Yash calls Toxic 'ambitious'

"Toxic is an ambitious movie. It has a layered concept," Yash said during an interview with the Fandango YouTube channel. Yash added that the movie isn’t a typical action-gangster one. “On the face value it might look like that, but, it’s not.”

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He further added, "Toxic has got deep psychology. It’s got interesting aspects of human life. The film shows a unique way to present a dark character. It’s a new take on the gangster genre. It will have an impact on the audiences’ psychology. The movie is an example of fresh way of storytelling with commercial aspects. I am sure it will be a fresh experience for the Indian audience,” he offered.

At CinemaCon 2026, Yash was accompanied by Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra to showcase their epic, Ramayana, to the international audience. In Ramayana, Yash plays the titular role of Ravana while Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

About Toxic release, cast

Toxic is a period gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English languages. Toxic is made on a massive budget of Rs 700–800 crore and is set to be the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The film is scheduled to release on June 4, 2026.