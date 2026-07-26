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Yash reveals he blasted Lord Shiva songs on Ramayana sets to get into Ravana’s mindset

Yash revealed he immersed himself in the role of Ravana by playing Lord Shiva devotional songs at full volume on the Ramayana sets. The actor said the music helped him enter the character's trance-like mindset, even if it made conversations difficult for the crew.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Yash reveals he blasted Lord Shiva songs on Ramayana sets to get into Ravana’s mindset

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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