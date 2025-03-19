New Delhi: Pan-India actor Yash is all set to conquer Japan once again as KGF: Chapter 2 gears up for a grand re-release in June. The film, which became a massive global blockbuster upon its original release, continues to have a cult following worldwide, including an ever-growing fanbase in Japan.

The excitement among Japanese fans hit new heights recently when the KGF 2 trailer was played in theatres. Videos surfacing online show audiences erupting with cheers and applause, proving once again that Rocky Bhai's legacy transcends borders. The re-release is expected to reignite the KGF frenzy in Japan, following the success of the first installment in its home country and globally, including a good response in Japan.

Checkout fan reactions: A fan writes “Man Japanese audience owned our movies like no other. What have you done to them @TheNameIsYash"

Another writes “This is the trailer for "KGF," scheduled for release in June, which was shown before the recent screening of "JAWAN"! The confetti really matches the powerful image...! It really warmed my heart to see how much everyone was looking forward to this film!

Meanwhile, Yash is busy preparing for two of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema—Toxic and Ramayana. Not only is he starring in these big-ticket films, but he has also stepped into the role of co-producer, making his mark beyond just acting.

With KGF 2 returning to the big screen in Japan and Yash setting his sights on redefining cinematic grandeur with Toxic and Ramayana, the superstar's global dominance continues to soar. Check out the electrifying fan reactions from Japan!