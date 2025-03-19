Yash's KGF 2 Set For Re-Release In Japan, Fans React With Excitement - Watch
The excitement among Japanese fans hit new heights recently when the KGF 2 trailer was played in theatres.
New Delhi: Pan-India actor Yash is all set to conquer Japan once again as KGF: Chapter 2 gears up for a grand re-release in June. The film, which became a massive global blockbuster upon its original release, continues to have a cult following worldwide, including an ever-growing fanbase in Japan.
Checkout fan reactions: A fan writes “Man Japanese audience owned our movies like no other. What have you done to them @TheNameIsYash"
Man Japanese audience owned our movies like no other
What have you done to them @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/O3L32lJWr9 — Vignesh (@vignesh_rsy) March 18, 2025
先日の『JAWAN／ジャワーン』上映前に流れた、6月マサラ予定の『K.G.F』予告編の様子です！力がこもった画面に紙吹雪が合いますね…！皆様が本当にこの作品を求めておられる様が感じられて胸が熱くなりました！#TAKADABANDA #高田ドゥニヤ館KGFまつりChapter3 #KGF https://t.co/PDANI5CGuS pic.twitter.com/E3mg4xiaKJ— 高田世界館 (@takadasekaikan) March 18, 2025
Another writes “This is the trailer for "KGF," scheduled for release in June, which was shown before the recent screening of "JAWAN"! The confetti really matches the powerful image...! It really warmed my heart to see how much everyone was looking forward to this film!
#TAKADABANDA #高田ドゥニヤ館KGFまつりChapter3 #
Some fan Arts:
Toxicが日本でも公開されますように#ToxicBirthdayPeek pic.twitter.com/RDTwXgn3Mo — こまこ (@komako_o) January 8, 2025
ロキリナちゃんのお花見
可愛すぎちゃったよ…！ pic.twitter.com/3Mh6SuwHoJ — amjm (@amjmchan) March 13, 2025
Oftentimes, Yash’s fans from Japan pay tribute to the superstars on special days such as birthday; checkout:
本日2度目の放映を現地渋谷よりお伝えします
まさかの動画じゃなくて写真になってました。うっかりさんめ#HBDRockingStarYASH#ToxicTheMovie #YashBOSS#yash #YashBOSS #TOXIC#RockingFestival2025#HBDRockingStarYash#YashHappyBirthdayFromJAPAN pic.twitter.com/r3bgyRI8BT — ひろったパン (@Rockys_Bread) January 8, 2025
Meanwhile, Yash is busy preparing for two of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema—Toxic and Ramayana. Not only is he starring in these big-ticket films, but he has also stepped into the role of co-producer, making his mark beyond just acting.
With KGF 2 returning to the big screen in Japan and Yash setting his sights on redefining cinematic grandeur with Toxic and Ramayana, the superstar's global dominance continues to soar. Check out the electrifying fan reactions from Japan!
