Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2874237https://zeenews.india.com/people/yashs-kgf-2-set-for-re-release-in-japan-fans-react-with-excitement-watch-2874237.html
NewsLifestylePeople
YASH

Yash's KGF 2 Set For Re-Release In Japan, Fans React With Excitement - Watch

The excitement among Japanese fans hit new heights recently when the KGF 2 trailer was played in theatres.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yash's KGF 2 Set For Re-Release In Japan, Fans React With Excitement - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Pan-India actor Yash is all set to conquer Japan once again as KGF: Chapter 2 gears up for a grand re-release in June. The film, which became a massive global blockbuster upon its original release, continues to have a cult following worldwide, including an ever-growing fanbase in Japan.  

The excitement among Japanese fans hit new heights recently when the KGF 2 trailer was played in theatres. Videos surfacing online show audiences erupting with cheers and applause, proving once again that Rocky Bhai's legacy transcends borders. The re-release is expected to reignite the KGF frenzy in Japan, following the success of the first installment in its home country and globally, including a good response in Japan.  

Checkout fan reactions: A fan writes “Man Japanese audience owned our movies like no other. What have you done to them @TheNameIsYash"

Another writes “This is the trailer for "KGF," scheduled for release in June, which was shown before the recent screening of "JAWAN"! The confetti really matches the powerful image...! It really warmed my heart to see how much everyone was looking forward to this film!

#TAKADABANDA #高田ドゥニヤ館KGFまつりChapter3 #

Some fan Arts:

Oftentimes, Yash’s fans from Japan pay tribute to the superstars on special days such as birthday; checkout: 

Meanwhile, Yash is busy preparing for two of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema—Toxic and Ramayana. Not only is he starring in these big-ticket films, but he has also stepped into the role of co-producer, making his mark beyond just acting.  

With KGF 2 returning to the big screen in Japan and Yash setting his sights on redefining cinematic grandeur with Toxic and Ramayana, the superstar's global dominance continues to soar. Check out the electrifying fan reactions from Japan!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK