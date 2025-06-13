'Yeah, We’re Engaged' Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement To British Actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner, revealing in a British Vogue interview that the custom-made ring reflects their deep bond and shared journey.

New Delhi: Speculations of Dua Lipa engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Callum Turner sparked when the Albanian singer and songwriter was spotted wearing dazzling diamond ring, in her Christmas Eve Instagram photo dump.

Dua Lipa has now officially confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend and British actor Callum Turner.

In a new interview for British Vogue’s July cover, the pop star revealed to journalist Gaby Wood: “Yeah, we’re engaged.” She added, “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

“I’m obsessed with it,” Dua Lipa said, as the singer also revealed that the engagement ring is custom-made — a thoughtful creation by Callum Turner, who consulted her best friends and sister Rina to design it. “It’s so me,” she added, expressing how special it felt to have a partner who knows her so well. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she added.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Though the couple has no immediate wedding plans—Lipa is currently touring and Turner is busy shooting—she admitted the engagement has sparked new thoughts: “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Lipa also revealed how she first met Turner at The River Cafe in London, after being introduced by cofounder Ruth Rogers. A year later, she saw him again while having dinner with friend Mustafa the Poet in LA, with the singer thinking, “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe.” Then the book obsessive discovered that they were both reading the same novel – Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust – and the rest is history.