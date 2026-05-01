Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma parts ways with husband Tushaan Bhindi after five years

New Delhi: Actress Evelyn Sharma is loved for her performance in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has remained away from the big screen for quite some time now and was last seen in Saaho. Evelyn was married to Indo-Australian dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi for nearly five years, and the couple has often kept their personal life private.

A report by Hindustan Times confirmed that Evelyn and Tushaan are parting ways. In an interview with the publication, Evelyn confirmed the couple’s separation. However, they will continue to co-parent their children, Ava and Arden, together.

The Yaariyaan actress requested privacy and assured that their divorce is amicable. Evelyn also stated that she and her former husband are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting.

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The estranged couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ava, in November 2021. After two years, the duo was blessed with their second child, son Arden.

However, the couple has not shared the development officially on their social media.

Also Read: 7 Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs: From Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari

When Evelyn spoke on her cross-cultural marriage with Tushaan

Previously, during a conversation with Indian Express, Evelyn opened up about her cross-cultural marriage with Tushaan. The actress revealed that Tushaan is Gujarati from Sydney, while she is Punjabi-German. She also said she felt she was more Indian than him because she lived in the country for 10 years. The actress admitted to experiencing many cultures as she travels frequently. “We have these mixed cultures in our marriage, and so we’re establishing our own rules,” she had said.

More about Evelyn Sharma’s work

On the work front, Evelyn stepped into Bollywood with the film From Sydney with Love in 2012. The actress also appeared in Nautanki Saala as Sita Devi. She is most loved for her role as Lara in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She has also worked in popular films like Yaariyaan, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Bhaiaji Superhit, and more. Her last big screen appearance was in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, which was released in 2019.