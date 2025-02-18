Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sequel Is Not Needed Reveals This Actor From The Film

Mumbai: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved coming-of-age films, and over the years, fans have eagerly speculated about a potential sequel. However, actor Kunal Roy Kapoor, who played Taran in the film, believes that a continuation is unnecessary.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kunal shared his thoughts on why a sequel may not be the best idea. “It is complete. It is already done, right? The journeys of those characters are done. They are not needed really,” he stated, suggesting that the story had already reached a satisfying conclusion.

In YJHD, Kalki Koechlin’s character, Aditi, ends up marrying Taran after realizing that her love for Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) was one-sided. When asked whether Aditi and Taran would still be together years later, Kunal responded optimistically, saying, “Given the graph of the movie, they would not be in a divorce court. They would definitely be a happily married couple. I can’t tell if she would be happily married with Taran, but he would probably be happy.”

While Kunal may not see a sequel as necessary, Ranbir Kapoor—who played Bunny in the film—had previously hinted at the possibility of a follow-up. In a 2023 interaction with fans, Ranbir revealed that director Ayan Mukerji had a solid idea for a sequel but had shifted focus to the Brahmāstra franchise.

“I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmāstra journey. But never say never. He might make it after a couple of years,” Ranbir had said. He also hinted that the sequel would explore where Bunny, Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi, and Aditi are in their lives 10 years later.

Despite Ranbir’s excitement and fan demand, no official confirmation has been made regarding a YJHD sequel. With mixed opinions from the cast, the film’s legacy as a stand-alone coming-of-age story might remain untouched for now.