Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Aanchal Singh announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, shares wedding plans

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Aanchal Singh announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, shares wedding plans

Actress Aanchal Singh has confirmed that she is engaged to longtime partner Mohit Chawla. Opening up about the milestone, the actress shared what made the proposal special, her engagement ring, and the couple's wedding plans.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Aanchal Singh announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, shares wedding plans
Image Credit: Aanchal Singh, Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Aanchal Singh announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, shares wedding plans
Aanchal Singh1 min ago
2
Cheteshwar Pujara4 min ago
3
Farah Khan14 min ago
4
Anne Hathaway35 min ago
5
Central Board of Direct Taxes49 min ago