/Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein fame Aanchal Singh announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, shares wedding plans

Actress Aanchal Singh, who is known for her work in the streaming series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and ‘Undekhi’, has announced her engagement with her long-time partner Mohit Chawla. While the media widely reported the union as a wedding, the actress confirmed that it was an engagement ceremony. Mohit is an Indian businessman, and the two have been dating for a long time. The actress spoke about her beautiful journey leading to this milestone, her thoughts on love, commitment, her engagement ring, and the exciting phase of planning a wedding with her family. For the actress, the proposal wasn’t about being surprised, it was about the certainty that naturally grew over the years.