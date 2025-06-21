Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Lataa Saberwal Announces Separation From Husband After 15 Years Of Marriage

New Delhi: Popular television actress Lataa Saberwal, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has officially announced her separation from husband Sanjeev Seth after 15 years of marriage. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Saturday, June 21.

In her post, Lataa wrote, “After a long silence... I announce that I have separated from my husband (Sanjeev Seth). I express my gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life.”

The actress also made a heartfelt appeal for privacy, adding, “I request everyone to please respect my and my family’s peace and do not ask any questions in this regard and do not even call. Thank you.”

She has since turned off the comments on her social media post to maintain privacy during this personal time.

The news has come as a surprise to fans and industry colleagues alike, as the couple were often seen as one of the more grounded and enduring partnerships in Indian television.

Lataa and Sanjeev met and fell in love while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of Indian television’s longest-running daily soaps. In the show, they portrayed the on-screen parents of Hina Khan’s character, and their chemistry quickly translated off-screen.

The two tied the knot in 2010 and later welcomed a son. Over the years, they were frequently spotted together at public events, television award shows, and family functions. Their appearance on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2013 gave fans a closer look at their real-life bond and endeared them further to audiences.

While Lataa continued to take on key roles in television, Sanjeev gradually shifted his focus to digital media. In recent years, he has built a following as a content creator and food vlogger, sharing culinary content across platforms. As of now, he has not issued any public statement or response regarding the separation.

Lataa Saberwal has been a familiar face on Indian television for over two decades, with roles in shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Shaadi Mubarak, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She is known for her grace and composure both on and off screen.