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'YES, I DO': Asim Riaz responds to Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan’s comments over TRP claim

Asim has also been in the news over his fallout with his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
'YES, I DO': Asim Riaz responds to Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan’s comments over TRP claim
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'YES, I DO': Asim Riaz responds to Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan’s comments over TRP claim
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