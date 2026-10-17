Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, records statement for two hours

Mumbai: Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday over his alleged objectionable remarks during a concert.
The singer-rapper was seen leaving the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after recording his statement for two hours. Honey Singh exited the office amid tight security.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh's request to appear before it on October 22.
The summons was issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert, as per the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Honey Singh is accused of making objectionable remarks during a performance, following which a complainant lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber.
According to Maharashtra Cyber sources, Honey Singh did not appear despite being summoned three times. He reportedly claimed that he was unable to appear because he was abroad. Sources said that Honey Singh has been summoned again for questioning.
A senior Maharashtra Cyber official said that if Honey Singh fails to appear this time as well, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him may also be initiated. Honey Singh sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on October 5.
He had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert.
According to the complaint, the remarks made by the rapper during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, following which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. Honey Singh did not appear before the investigating officials as directed.
The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received.
During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects. Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them.
In order to protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, YouTube and sharing platforms. It was also submitted that Singer Honey Singh sang two lines from the song at a public concert in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025.
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