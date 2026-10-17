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Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, records statement for two hours

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for two hours after his request for an extension was rejected in an ongoing probe over alleged concert remarks.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, records statement for two hours
Image Credit: IMDb

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