Yo Yo Honey Singh Honours 'Living Legend' AR Rahman, Flaunts Signature Tattoo - WATCH

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary composer A.R. Rahman by getting a tattoo in his honor. Calling him a “living legend,” Singh revealed the special gesture as a mark of respect for Rahman’s incredible contribution to Indian music.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a video in which he is seen getting a tattoo on his back. The ‘Brown Rang’ hit-maker is also heard singing Rahman’s popular track “Tu Hi Re” while getting inked.

In the clip, Honey Singh said, “This is for my love for the lovely legend Mr. A.R. Rahman. I love you sir. This is for you. Thank you for blessing me with your music. You are the reason why I am musician today. I love you forever.” Sharing the video, the rapper wrote, “My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal #tattoo #yoyohoneysingh #arrahman #music #godofmusic.”

Honey Singh has been very vocal about his respect and admiration for A.R. Rahman. In one of his earlier interviews, he had shared his dream of collaborating with the music maestro. He expressed his hope to produce a song with Rahman someday—maybe even within the next ten years—and confidently said that when it happens, the track would be worthy of a Grammy award.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released his music video “Teri Yaadein,” featuring actress Nargis Fakhri and international artist Grini. The track was from Honey Singh’s album “Glory.” The lyrics were penned by both Honey Singh and Grini, while the music was produced and mixed by Honey Singh himself.

Back in 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, which featured 18 tracks, including “Millionaire,” “Payal,” and “Jatt Mehkma.”

The album also marked his return as a music producer. “Glory” included songs in 10 different languages Hindi, Punjabi, English, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Spanish, French, Arabic, Sindhi, and Balochi.