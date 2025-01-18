Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder On Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast ‘Chapter 2’: "Itna Kharab Case Hoon..."

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's latest episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, featuring singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, follows the success of the first four episodes. This deeply emotional installment offers a candid conversation, with Yo Yo Honey Singh sharing his struggles with bipolar disorder, resilience, and the importance of faith.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared a teaser of her candid conversation with Yo Yo Honey Singh about bipolar disorder where Honey opened up about his difficult phase.

In the latest episode of Chapter 2 podcast, Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, revealing, "Main itne in-depth gaya hua itna kharab case hoon bipolar disorder ka. Ek mental patient hoon main aaj bhi". His candid admission highlights the depth of his journey and resilience.

Rhea, deeply moved by Honey's documentary, shared how it brought tears of both joy and sadness. She expressed gratitude for his survival, to which Honey responded, "Akbar The Great is meeting Alexander The Great. Two fighters are meeting."

The podcast has received widespread praise for its engaging and relatable content, featuring inspiring personalities such as Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Tanmay Bhatt, and Zakir Khan. Each episode highlights personal struggles, triumphs, and human connections, establishing it as a standout platform for meaningful and candid storytelling.

The fifth episode, featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, is out now and streaming on Rhea Chakraborty's YouTube channel.