Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals 'he's wearing a wig': 'Became 105 kilos and I lost my hair completely' after bipolar disorder diagnosis

New Delhi: Famous singer-actor and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened about his heath struggles a couple of times before and how bipolar disorder diagnosis 7 years back changed his life personally and professionally.

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Yo Yo Honey Singh on bipolar disorder

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Speaking his heart out on the ABtalks podcast, Honey Singh opened up on his mental health issues and how he maintained a professional balance amid all of this. He shared, "I was doing a music reality show in Mumbai and an America tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die. I was in Chicago; somebody was with me, and she said, 'You have to go for rehearsal.' I said I can't go. Shah Rukh bhai called me and asked what happened. I said, 'I will be fine; I will see you on stage.'"

"I was feeling that I will die on stage, and I was thinking, how can I skip it? So I shaved half of my head, but they said, 'We will make you wear the cap.' I was like, 'People are not understanding.'"

"Then I called my sister and told her that something was happening to me. She said I would still have to do the show. I left midway after singing two songs. After that, I stayed inside my house for seven years. I didn't want my fans to see me in that condition. I locked myself inside and didn't even meet my childhood friends. There was no communication, no phone calls, no TV, no internet. People used to think the devil was talking to me."

Honey Singh on his going bald, new medication

"For three years, I didn't step out of my bedroom. Even while taking a shower, I used to keep the bathroom door open because I was scared I would die. Bipolar disorder takes you into destructive thoughts that are not real, but it makes you feel like they are actually happening. In 2018 and 2019, I believed that I was already dead. I used to sit there thinking I was dead already and stuck somewhere between heaven and hell. My mother would give me food, and I would think it was my last meal."

He shared, "I was on the same medication for seven years and still wasn't getting cured. But when I finally decided to step out of my house, I also changed my doctor. He changed some medicines, introduced new ones, and adjusted the dosage of the main salt. I started recovering within four weeks. In just four weeks, I started meeting people and facing life again."

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"I was on heavy medication for seven years. I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair; I am totally bald. This is a wig."

On substance abuse

Honey Singh said, "You won't believe it, but even after I stopped doing drugs in 2014, it still took me seven to eight years to recover." Looking back at the experience, Honey Singh described it as an intense and exhausting phase of his life, but one that he eventually overcame.

"I feel like I have just come out of a sauna where someone made me sit for a very long time. I came out burnt and exhausted, but I feel okay now. I thank God this happened to me in my early 30s because I was still able to make a comeback," said the singer.