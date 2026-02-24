Yo Yo Honey Singh ‘safe in Mexico’ after 'most wanted' cartel leader's killing; singer flying back home

Mumbai: After the killing of Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader triggered violent unrest across the country, rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was in the country, shared an update about his well-being and said that he is “safe in Mexico” and flying back home.

The musician, known for belting out hits such as Angrezi Beat, Brown Rang and Millionaire among many others, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself standing next to a chartered plane.

“Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev,” he shared as an update.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Highways have been blocked, vehicles torched, and American tourists stranded in resort cities, including Puerto Vallarta after the killing of Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a Mexican military operation that US officials said was aided by American intelligence.

The Washington Post reported that “It was CIA intelligence that made this happen,” citing a person familiar with the matter.

Mexico’s Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said eight members of the cartel were killed in the operation. The killing set off what officials described as coordinated retaliation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the cartel “quickly gave security forces a taste of its power Sunday when gunmen closed roads across Mexico and burned vehicles, sending black plumes of smoke across the skies, including in Puerto Vallarta”.

The US State Department said it had been fielding “hundreds” of calls from Americans stranded in Mexico since Sunday. A 24/7 crisis hotline was set up as airlines suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Mexican authorities reported 85 roadblocks and dozens of attacks against security forces. More than 25 security personnel and a civilian were killed in the violence, while over 30 suspected cartel members were killed and 70 detained, officials said.

The death of Oseguera raises fears of a succession battle within the powerful cartel. Analysts told US media that internal rivalries could fuel further instability, particularly in Jalisco, a state set to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.