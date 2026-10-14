/Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, faces LOC warning after skipping queries

“A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with a leading gynaecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch”, he added. This isn’t the first time the rapper has landed into a controversy. He has been accused of objectionable content in some of his alleged songs, and his remarks during shows.