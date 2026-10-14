Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, faces LOC warning after skipping queries

Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, faces LOC warning after skipping queries

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been summoned to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16 over objectionable remarks, with officials warning that a Look Out Circular (LOC) may be issued if he fails to show up.   

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh summoned again by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, faces LOC warning after skipping queries
Image Credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Toyota Glanza Facelift launched at Rs 6.99 lakh: Everything that changed
2
3
4
5