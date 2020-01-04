You are an answered prayer: Sushmita Sen posts million-dollar birthday wish for 'jaan' Rohman Shawl

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen on Saturday shared some fabulous pictures of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday, along with a heartwarming post. She begins by saying, "Happy birthday my Babushhhh. May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given."
"I am so proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God," Sushmita added.
Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a year now and the couple is quite open about their relationship. Rohman is pretty much a fixture by her side and is spotted at Sushmita's family functions and holidays with her daughters Renee and Alisah.
Along with some loved-up pictures of them together, Sushmita also added photos of Rohma with her father Shubeer Sen and her daughters in the birthday-special post.
"You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels... today & always. To your health & divine happiness, cheers birthday boy," Sushmita wrote by adding hashtags like 'jaan meri', 'roohmate' and concluded by saying "I love you."
Take a look at the post she shared for Rohman.
Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!
Happy birthday, Rohman Shawl!
Rohman is a model by profession. Her Instagram timeline, too, is full of pictures of Sushmita, Renee and Alisah.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, hasn't announced her next project yet. She was last seen in 2015 Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.