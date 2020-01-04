हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

You are an answered prayer: Sushmita Sen posts million-dollar birthday wish for 'jaan' Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for a year now and the couple is quite open about their relationship. Rohman is pretty much a fixture by her side and is spotted at Sushmita's family functions and holidays with her daughters Renee and Alisah. 

You are an answered prayer: Sushmita Sen posts million-dollar birthday wish for &#039;jaan&#039; Rohman Shawl
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen on Saturday shared some fabulous pictures of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday, along with a heartwarming post. She begins by saying, "Happy birthday my Babushhhh. May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given."

"I am so proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God," Sushmita added.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a year now and the couple is quite open about their relationship. Rohman is pretty much a fixture by her side and is spotted at Sushmita's family functions and holidays with her daughters Renee and Alisah. 

Along with some loved-up pictures of them together, Sushmita also added photos of Rohma with her father Shubeer Sen and her daughters in the birthday-special post. 

"You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels... today & always. To your health & divine happiness, cheers birthday boy," Sushmita wrote by adding hashtags like 'jaan meri', 'roohmate' and concluded by saying "I love you."

Take a look at the post she shared for Rohman.

Happy birthday, Rohman Shawl!

Rohman is a model by profession. Her Instagram timeline, too, is full of pictures of Sushmita,  Renee and Alisah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, hasn't announced her next project yet. She was last seen in 2015 Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.

Tags:
Sushmita SenRohman Shawlrohman shawl birthday
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan is having the best time of her life in Maldives - See pics

Must Watch

PT12M50S

Morning Breaking: Watch today's top news stories; January 04, 2020