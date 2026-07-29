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‘You are my greatest blessing’: Maanayata Dutt wishes her Husband Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Maanayata Dutt wished her husband, Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. She shared the special moments from the birthday celebration and expressed her love.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
‘You are my greatest blessing’: Maanayata Dutt wishes her Husband Sanjay Dutt on his birthday
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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