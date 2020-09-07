You are not Maharashtra, India's daughters won’t forgive you, Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

In a scathing attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (September 6) told Raut that he is not 'Maharashtra' and he has no right to demand an apology from her.

"Sanjay-ji I condemn you, you are not Maharashtra," she said in a video statement tweeted on Sunday. Kangana claimed that Raut's has an "anti-women" mindset and asked why he made abusive remark against her but not against actors Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah, who had also said that they were afraid to live in Mumbai. Kangana defended her remarks about the Mumbai police, saying it was "freedom of expression."

"Mr Sanjay Raut, you called me ‘har******r ladki’. You are a public servant. You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed – sometimes by their own husbands. And you know who is responsible for all this? It is this mindset you have very shamelessly displayed. You have empowered those exploiters. The daughters of this country will never forgive you,” Kangana said.

Asked he would apologise for her derogatory remark about Kangana, Raut said on Sunday that he would "think about it" if Kangana apologises to the people of Maharashtra.

"If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising.""She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" asked Raut.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

It is to be noted that Kangana has been targeting several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.