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'You deserve all the happiness': Kareena Kapoor shares unseen family pics for Karisma's birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on sister Karisma Kapoor with a touching birthday post featuring rare family moments. Calling Karisma her "mother, friend, philosopher and guide," Kareena's emotional tribute has struck a chord with fans.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
'You deserve all the happiness': Kareena Kapoor shares unseen family pics for Karisma's birthday
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor, Instagram

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'You deserve all the happiness': Kareena Kapoor shares unseen family pics for Karisma's birthday
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