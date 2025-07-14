You Got 1, She Has 4 YES Freaking 4 Labubu Dolls Hugged On To Her Hermes Birkin Bag: Meet Urvashi Rautela, Who Knows How To Steal Spotlight At Wimbledon 2025

New Delhi: She is back in the game and how! We are talking about actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who knows how to steal the spotlight even if its Wimbledon 2025. The newsmaker attended the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament 2025 finals in London recently and made heads turn with her fashion choices.

Urvashi Rautela At Wimbledon 2025

Urvashi Rautela wore designer Ali Asaad's cutesy off-white corset flare dress with lace pattern all over it and a satin patch on her waist-line. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos giving a close look at her outfit. In fact, she even wrote about meeting Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. Her caption reads: “PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS!”

Urvashi Rautela With Labubu Dolls

But what caught attention was her high and mighty Hermes Birkin handbag which had not 1 or 2 but 4 labubu doll charms hugged on to it. Urvashi stole the limelight with her overall look, make-up and those labubus. The actress attended the women's singles final match on July 12, 2025.

ALSO READ: He Is 38 And In China's Top 10 Youngest Billionaire List, Wang Ning's Viral Labubu Dolls Are Driving Celebs Delulu... But Why!

What Are Labubu Dolls?

Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung and marketed by and sold exclusively at China-based retailer Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in the series.

These dolls are inspired by Nordic fairy tales - the tiny elf creature. It shot to fame after Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink was seen carrying one. What followed was a frenzy of celebrities flaunting the doll, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and more.

In India, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Sharvari and Sana Makbul have been spotted with Labubu dolls, joining the international craze for these toy figures.