‘You have to plan it right’: Kunal Kemmu’s remark on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour shift demand sparks backlash; netizens say ‘no uterus, no opinion’

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone ignited a major debate across the film industry last year when she highlighted the need for an eight-hour shift for actors, especially new mothers, for better work–life balance.

Recently, Single Papa actor Kunal Kemmu reacted to the demand for shorter working hours in a podcast. The actor's remarks about work hours and pregnancy planning have drawn sharp reactions on social media.

Kunal Kemmu on 8-hour work shift

Actor Kunal Kemmu's recent remarks on Deepika Padukone's reported demand for eight-hour work shifts have sparked a fresh debate on the internet. During a conversation with his wife, actor Soha Ali Khan, Kemmu suggested that a person cannot expect to work fewer hours while being paid more.

According to him, such decisions can be made only if someone has invested their own money in the project.

He said, “Then you decide you want to work for two hours only, and you know that you won't be able to finish the film on time, or the project will cost so much and I will lose money. It's very easy to do on somebody else's project. So I am saying, empower yourself and reach a position where it's possible for you to do this. You can't say, you give me a job, but now I'll tell you how you pay me and when I will show up at work. I am saying this in general.”

During the conversation, Soha weighed in that it can be difficult for some women who choose to become mothers at the same time their careers are peaking. Responding to this, Kemmu said, “But you still have a choice. There's an incubation period of nine months; you can plan it. You have decided to be a mother, so you can plan it. Unless you are an accidental mother, it's a different story. You have to plan it right, naa. Your planning can't affect the way the world is working. It goes for men also; it's a mindset thing, it's not a man-woman thing.”

Netizens’ reaction

Many users called out the actor for his “misogynistic views”.

Several social media users argued that Kemmu appeared unaware of how a woman’s body works even when she is not pregnant, trying to conceive, or preparing for pregnancy in the long run. As the clip of his statement circulated widely online, the actor was also criticised for what many described as a myopic view of how women navigate work–life balance.

Social media soon erupted with reactions criticising Kemmu, who is himself the father of an eight-year-old daughter. One comment on a Reddit post read, “Incubation period of 9 months, plan it?!! What is he talking about? A group project?!!! This person is a parent & a husband (sic).”

“This is the kind of manager who adds a pregnant employee to a layoff list (sic),” wrote another user.

Another said, “He worded this so poorly, can’t even defend him lmao.”

Another comment mentioned several actors from the industry and said, “Eww this is such a patriarchal and deeply sexist thought process. Male actors have always had in and out time — Ajay never shoots on Sundays, Akshay only allots 8 hours to all his producers, Govinda used to come 8 hours late on sets, but that's all acceptable because they are men. Unfortunately, this is where you can see that Kunal is not very educated or progressive and Soha did marry a lesser man (sic).”

“Such a producer's take and this man is a dad? Ask literally any new parent, you can’t plan anything for the first few years of a baby’s life. How is a woman supposed to schedule a film months in advance? All she did was say she could give 8 hours a day, which is a completely reasonable ask. It’s not like she was forcing the production to bend to her terms; she simply put her condition forward and when it didn’t work out, she walked away (sic),” another Reddit user wrote.

However, one user defended Kemmu, writing, “You want to work 8 hours? Totally fine. And it could be for any reason, not just pregnancy. A producer doesn’t think that’s viable for the project and decides to drop you? Also fine because the project suffers and there’s money involved. I don’t understand why this is such a big deal, really. It’s like I want a hybrid workplace — if the company agrees we sign the contract. If they don’t think that’s viable, we part ways. Simple.”

Deepika on 8-hour work demand

Deepika spoke about the idea of an eight-hour workday in an interview last year as well. She emphasised that such a schedule should ideally become the norm in the industry, arguing that a balanced workday would benefit everyone involved in film production. The conversation also gained more attention after she embraced motherhood.

According to the actor, a more structured schedule could help reduce the stress and exhaustion that often accompany long and unpredictable shooting days.

“We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one. In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work,” she said.