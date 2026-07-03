/'You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her': Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce, know how their fairytale romance began

From a friendship bracelet to an engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has become one of the most talked about celebrity love stories in recent years. While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, they have never shied away from supporting one another publicly. As fans await their rumored wedding celebrations, here's a look back at the milestones that shaped their journey together.
The Friendship Bracelet That Started It All (July 2023)
Their story began in July 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. After the show, Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had hoped to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number but never got the chance.
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she songs. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said, before adding, "But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
From Podcast Mention to First Date
Swift eventually learned about Kelce's comments through mutual connections.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was... I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce later told The Wall Street Journal.
Swift confirmed to Time that they quietly spent time together after Kelce "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast."
"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
Kelce also revealed their first date took place in New York.
"When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking."
Going Public at an NFL Game
Their relationship became public in September 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, cheering from a suite alongside Donna Kelce.
Swift later clarified that they were already dating before that appearance.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple... We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Kelce praised her support, saying everyone around him welcomed Swift warmly.
Supporting Each Other's Careers
Throughout 2024 and 2025, Swift regularly attended Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX. After Kansas City's Super Bowl victory in 2024, the couple celebrated together on the field.
"Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best baby. The absolute best," Kelce told Swift after the championship win.
Swift also received support from Kelce during her Eras Tour. In June 2024, he surprised fans by appearing on stage during her Wembley Stadium concert for a performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Kelce later revealed the appearance was his own idea.
"I initially mentioned it to Tay... Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?... I would love to do that."
A Podcast Together and a Proposal
In August 2025, Swift made her first appearance on New Heights, where the couple reflected on how their relationship began.
Swift jokingly described Kelce's podcast confession as his "personal dating app."
"This felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie... this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."
That same month, Kelce proposed in a rose garden at his Kansas home. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption:
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the engagement and admiring Swift's diamond ring.
Their First Awards Appearance Together
The couple made their first official appearance together inside the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Swift won seven awards and thanked Kelce during her acceptance speech.
"This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who’s here tonight."
From an unanswered friendship bracelet to an engagement that captivated millions, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has unfolded like a modern day fairytale, becoming one of the most celebrated celebrity romances of the decade.
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