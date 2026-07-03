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  • /'You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her': Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce, know how their fairytale romance began

'You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her': Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce, know how their fairytale romance began

From a friendship bracelet to an engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has become one of the most talked about celebrity love stories in recent years.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
'You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her': Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce, know how their fairytale romance began
Image Credit: Credits - Instagram (Taylor swift)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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