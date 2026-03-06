You know Ranbir Kapoor but you don't know his obsession with number 8!

New Delhi: The blue-eyed boy of Kapoor khandaan, Ranbir Kapoor, enjoys a massive fan following in the country. His diehard followers are not just impressed by his impeccable acting prowess, versatility or film choices but also his off-screen persona. But do you know his obsession with the number 8? Well, in this feature, let's dig out more on that

Ranbir Kapoor's obsession with number 8

Don't be confused with his birth date, which is September 28. Numerologically, he is not number 8 but 1 (2+8= 10). However, his association with number 8 some is due to many reasons. Vogue India once reported that Ranbir is fond of the number as it is his mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday, July 8. He is extremely connected to his mom and considers this as lucky.

Also, he once admitted about liking the fluid design of the number, representing infinity. Not many know that the first Jeep he bought had a single -digit plate with the number 8. He has also used this number on football jersey, and other personal belongings.

In fact, not just Ranbir, actress-wife Alia Bhatt too is fixated on number 8. The number was used as an infinity symbol in their wedding, customized mangalsutra, kaleeras, and mehndi.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

The talented actor will be seen in a couple of highly-anticipated movies.

Ramayana - Part I & II: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Rama. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026 and part 2 in 2027.

Love & War (2027): Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Animal Park: It is the sequel to 2023 hit Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Brahmastra - Part Two & Three: The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will reportedly reprise his role in the fantasy trilogy.