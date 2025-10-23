'You Left Me...': Rishabh Tandon’s Wife Olesya Pens Heartfelt Note After Singer’s Sudden Death; Funeral Details Revealed

New Delhi: Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon, popularly known as Faqeer, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 35.

Wife Olesya’s Emotional Tribute

The untimely demise of the singer has left fans and loved ones heartbroken. Rishabh’s wife, Olesya Nedobegova, shared her first emotional statement on Instagram, along with a series of pictures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Remembering her husband, she wrote,“I can’t find the words... You left me... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king.”

In a separate post, Olesya shared details of his final rites. She announced that the funeral will take place on October 24 at 12 p.m. at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Jangpura, Delhi.

Her heartfelt message read,“A life lived with FULL POWER – full of laughter, love, and a heart that touched everyone he met. Join us in celebrating the incredible life and memories of our beloved Rishabh, whose smile and spirit will live on forever in our hearts.”

Rishabh had tied the knot with Olesya Nedobegova, who hails from Russia, in 2019, and the couple resided in Mumbai.

Also Read: Who Was Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer? All You Need To Know About Actor-Singer Who Passed Away Due To Heart Attack

Rishabh Tandon’s Death

According to reports, Rishabh and his wife had traveled to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with their family when he suffered a heart attack.

Rishabh Tandon was best known for his songs ‘Rashna: The Ray of Light’, ‘Faqeer – Living Limitless’, and ‘Ishq Fakeerana’, among others. His last release, Ishq Fakeerana – Meri Ishq Ki Kahani, came out on Valentine’s Day 2025 and has garnered over 21 lakh views on YouTube.

The singer-actor, who was deeply passionate about music and spirituality, described himself in his Instagram bio as “A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva… Singer | Composer | Actor.”

Rishabh also featured in projects such as Faqeer – Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light.