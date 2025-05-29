You Make My Film Come Alive": Mani Ratnam’s Heartfelt Tribute To AR Rahman

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam took a moment to express deep gratitude to his long-time collaborator, A.R. Rahman, whose music he credited for breathing life into his cinema.

“Thank you, Rahman. You make my film alive. Thank you very much,” said Ratnam, with emotion resonating through his words. Speaking to a packed auditorium filled with fans, media, and industry insiders, the legendary director shared an anecdote that underscored Rahman’s sensitivity and creative generosity.

“I was telling him how nowadays it’s difficult to keep full songs in cinema due to short attention spans and changing narratives,” Ratnam revealed, referring to the evolving dynamics of storytelling and audience engagement in modern cinema. But what happened next was vintage Rahman — an artist who listens not just with his ears, but with his soul.

“After listening, he changed the number of songs from originally 5 to 9,” Ratnam disclosed, drawing applause from the crowd. “Thank you, Rahman. Thank you very much. You make my film come alive.”

Their partnership, which began with Roja in 1992, has spanned over three decades, producing some of Indian cinema’s most iconic soundtracks — from Bombay and Dil Se to Guru and Ponniyin Selvan.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, Thug Life boasts an ensemble cast of stellar performers. Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. With Mani Ratnam at the helm and A.R. Rahman's music, Thug Life is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2025.