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  • /'You taught me what love is': Disha Patani mourns loss of beloved pets Bella and Jasmine in emotional posts

'You taught me what love is': Disha Patani mourns loss of beloved pets Bella and Jasmine in emotional posts

Disha Patani is grieving the loss of her beloved pets, Bella and Jasmine. The actress shared emotional tributes on social media, remembering the unconditional love and joy her furry companions brought into her life.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
'You taught me what love is': Disha Patani mourns loss of beloved pets Bella and Jasmine in emotional posts
Image Credit: Disha Patani, Instagram

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