/'You taught me what love is': Disha Patani mourns loss of beloved pets Bella and Jasmine in emotional posts

In another post, Disha penned down her emotions about her pet cat Jasmine, calling her a "princess." "My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, I'm grateful to be your mom, you're my princess forever. Your paws touching my hands and you purring was the most beautiful feeling that I ever felt which can't be expressed in words. I love you so much and i miss you my jasu. Rest in peace my baby. You are forever loved and you'll always live in my heart. My princess jasmine," the actor wrote.