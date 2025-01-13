New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a huge brand today globally, with fans pouring in love for him from all walks of life. But there was a time when he too was struggling to make it big in the industry. Recalling one of his old interviews, he mentioned his belief in Ajmer Sharif Dargah and how once a fakir told him he would go on to find Rs 500 crore.

Watch the interview link below where SRK talks about visiting the Dargah Sharif to pray for his mother, who was not well. He said: "My mother was very unwell to unke liye dua karne ke liye unke saath mein ajmer sharif gaya tha. Toh hum chadar chadhate hai mannat mangne ke liye toh hum chadar ko aise lekar jaa rahe they toh mummy ne paise mere pass rakhe they... sambhalne ke liye. Rs 5000 rupaye they wo."

However, Shah Rukh lost the money and couldn’t find it despite looking for it all around. He became upset and met a fakir at the shrine who asked him if something was lost. The superstar replied with a 'yes', and the fakir said, "You lost Rs 5,000, but one day, you’ll earn Rs 500 crore. No one leaves here empty-handed."

Recalling the incident, the actor said, "It wasn’t about the money, but the good wishes I received. Ajmer Sharif’s blessings have always stayed with me."

Later, SRK visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah again during one of the IPL seasons.