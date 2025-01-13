Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842843https://zeenews.india.com/people/you-will-earn-rs-500-cr-one-day-ajmer-sharif-dargahs-fakir-predicted-shah-rukh-khans-massive-success-2842843.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AJMER SHARIF DARGAH

'You Will Earn Rs 500 Cr One Day', Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Fakir Predicted Shah Rukh Khan's Massive Success

Throwback SRK Interview: When he was told, he would earn Rs 500 crore one day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'You Will Earn Rs 500 Cr One Day', Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Fakir Predicted Shah Rukh Khan's Massive Success Pic Courtesy: PTI File Photo/Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a huge brand today globally, with fans pouring in love for him from all walks of life. But there was a time when he too was struggling to make it big in the industry. Recalling one of his old interviews, he mentioned his belief in Ajmer Sharif Dargah and how once a fakir told him he would go on to find Rs 500 crore. 

Watch the interview link below where SRK talks about visiting the Dargah Sharif to pray for his mother, who was not well. He said: "My mother was very unwell to unke liye dua karne ke liye unke saath mein ajmer sharif gaya tha. Toh hum chadar chadhate hai mannat mangne ke liye toh hum chadar ko aise lekar jaa rahe they toh mummy ne paise mere pass rakhe they... sambhalne ke liye. Rs 5000 rupaye they wo."

However, Shah Rukh lost the money and couldn’t find it despite looking for it all around. He became upset and met a fakir at the shrine who asked him if something was lost. The superstar replied with a 'yes', and the fakir said, "You lost Rs 5,000, but one day, you’ll earn Rs 500 crore. No one leaves here empty-handed."

Recalling the incident, the actor said, "It wasn’t about the money, but the good wishes I received. Ajmer Sharif’s blessings have always stayed with me."

Later, SRK visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah again during one of the IPL seasons.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK