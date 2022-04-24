New Delhi: Indian-origin Tara Venkatesan made India proud as in February this year, she became the platinum winner at London Young Musician Awards 2021-2022 Season 3 in the vocal, Baroque Period Music Performance. The social media page of the online music competition shared a post dedicated to Tara's big achievement along with a video of her performance.

WATCH HER PERFORMANCE:

For the unversed, Tara who hails from Delhi is a highly skilled musician and began started learning music from an early age. It's a little known fact but she had performaned at the Neemrana Fort in Jaipur at the age of just 7, debuting as a performer.

As per a DNA report, Tara was born in Chennai but completed her education in Delhi. She moved abroad to pursue her higher studies but travelled back to India from time to time for performances.

At a young age, she already has many accolades collected as she has sung for diplomats and dignaries around the world. Tara, on her website, mentioned that she has performed for the Prime Minister of India, Dalai Lama, the President of Austria and President of the EU Commission. She also sang for the 2010 Commonwelath Games.

She is currently purusing her PhD at Oxford University.

For the unversed, London Young Musician or LYM is an international online classical music performance competition for musicians under the age of 28. It accepts participants from all countries making the competition extremely tough. One of her most noteworthy works was when she sang for Hollywood actress Miley Cyrus's Walt Disney film.

According to their official website, the Award jury judges contestants on three criteria: excellent musical skills, a strong personality and fantastic creativity in their video performance.