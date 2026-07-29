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'Your presence becomes the greatest gift': Mohitt Maalik share his emotional visit to Shirdi old-age home

‘Mirzapur’ actor Mohit Malik shared his emotions after visiting the Shirdi old-age home along with his wife. He reminds us the importance of spending time with those who seek companionship and warmth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
'Your presence becomes the greatest gift': Mohitt Maalik share his emotional visit to Shirdi old-age home
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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