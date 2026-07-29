/'Your presence becomes the greatest gift': Mohitt Maalik share his emotional visit to Shirdi old-age home

Recalling his return to the old-age home after eight months, the actor shared that the residents welcomed them with smiles, hugs, and warmth. Mohitt wrote, “Shirdi always has a way of humbling me, grounding me, and bringing me back to what truly matters. The plan was to be there for Guru Purnima, but Baba had other plans. We reached a day earlier and were blessed with a beautiful darshan. After that, Aditi and I made our way to @dwarkamai_vrudhashramshirdi .the old-age home that holds a very special place in my heart. It had been eight months since my last visit. Life got in the way, but they never forgot.”