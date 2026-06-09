'Your smile lights up every room': Anil Kapoor's heartfelt birthday note for daughter Sonam Kapoor melts hearts

Mumbai: As Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor turned 41 on Tuesday, her actor-father Anil Kapoor penned a note for his daughter stating that her smile lights up every room and his whole heart. Anil shared a carousel of images featuring Anil along with Sonam’s pictures from her childhood days to becoming a mother. For the caption, Anil first wished his daughter as he wrote: “Happy Birthday, Sonam.” He added: “So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you.”

Anil wished happiness every single day for Sonam.

“Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold,” he wrote.

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The actor went on to express his love for his daughter and added: “May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful! Love you so much beta!”

Anil married his wife, Sunita in 1984. They have three children Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. They got married in 2018. In 2022, they welcomed their first son, Vayu. The couple became parents to their second son in 2026.

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On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

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