Kajol

You're my heartbeat: Kajol on daughter's 16th birthday

As Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turned sweet 16 on Saturday, the actress had a special wish to share for her "heartbeat".

You&#039;re my heartbeat: Kajol on daughter&#039;s 16th birthday

Mumbai: As Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turned sweet 16 on Saturday, the actress had a special wish to share for her "heartbeat".

"Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don't think that will ever change. However old you grow, know that you will always be my heartbeat. Always," Kajol posted on Instagram along with a selfie with the birthday girl.

Kajol and Ajay also have an eight-year-old son named Yug.

Nysa has often been targeted by social media trolls, and the parents are clearly not happy about it.

"Judge me, but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time," Ajay had told IANS earlier this year.

"I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling," the actor had added.
 

