YouTuber Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider in ICU after car crash during Instagram Live

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car during an Instagram Live, calling it his “last ride.” The video ended abruptly. Fortunately, the YouTuber survived the accident as bystanders rushed him to a hospital.

His manager, Rohit Pandey, shared an official update about Anurag’s hospitalisation on Instagram and requested people to avoid speculation.

Anurag is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Anurag Dobhal's health update

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anurag's manager revealed that the former Bigg Boss contestant had been admitted to another hospital.

“On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information and don’t make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support,” he wrote.

He also revealed that Anurag Dobhal had been moved to another hospital.

“He has been moved to another hospital, currently in the ICU. Please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting us, especially the fans who helped me figure out his location and got him help. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mein. Yehi kamaya hai UK bhai ne. Aap nahi hote toh kya hota. Jitna aap fans ko thank you kahun kam hai. Kuch hone nahi denge bhai ko, mera promise hai aapse. Again thank you. Log kehte hain social media followers real nahi hote, woh 4–5 bachhon ne dikha diya ki real hote hain,” he shared.

Following this, Rohit Pandey also shared emotional posts expressing how difficult the moment has been for those close to Dobhal.

In one post, he wrote, “I am really emotional at the moment because I have seen what he was going through and how I have seen him before and after. Humanity should exist. Just pray he gets well, else I am coming after all of you, you know who.”

Did Anurag Dobhal try to take his own life?

In the Instagram video, Anurag said, “Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?” He appeared emotional and disturbed in the clip.

According to viral videos circulating online, Anurag was driving on the Delhi–Dehradun highway when he crashed his car. In several clips, bystanders can be seen helping him and pulling him out of the crashed vehicle.

He appeared injured in the videos but reportedly survived the crash.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal alleges family harassment in distressing YouTube video

Earlier, Anurag Dobhal shared a distressing video alleging months of mental harassment by his family following his inter-caste marriage.

The emotional video, in which Anurag is seen breaking down, went viral on social media and sparked widespread concern among his followers.

In the nearly two-hour-long video, the YouTuber alleged that he had been subjected to continuous mental pressure and harassment by his parents, sister, and wife, Ritika Chauhan, over the past few months.

Anurag also spoke about his difficult childhood, revealing that he battled a brain tumour at a young age. He recalled facing pressure from his family to focus on academics and said he took up tuition work to support himself while pursuing his dreams.

He further alleged that just days before his wedding, his parents withdrew their support. He claimed he was humiliated and forced to apologise in front of relatives. Although his parents eventually attended the wedding, he alleged that they refused to participate in the rituals.

According to Anurag, tensions at home intensified after the wedding. The couple later moved to Dehradun in an attempt to start afresh. However, he claimed that Ritika later left and returned to her parents’ house.

In the video, Anurag suggested that external influences may have led to their separation.

He further alleged that the harassment pushed him into severe emotional distress and suicidal thoughts.

(Discussions on suicide can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am–5:30 pm), 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am–10 pm), and +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).)